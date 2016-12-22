Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

No other Icelander came close to Iceland’s president in terms of sheer volume of Google searches originating in Iceland, and the results reflect Icelandic news stories that made headlines around the world.

In terms of Icelanders that other Icelanders Googled the most, Vísir reports that, according to data compiled by advertising agency H:N Markaðssamskipti, Icelandic president Guðni Th. Jóhannesson was Googled about 34,000 times this year. This puts him about 15,000 searches ahead of the next person on the list, MMA fighter Gunnar Nelson, who was the most Googled Icelander of 2015.

The third most Googled Icelander by Icelanders was former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, who saw his searches skyrocket in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal. However, Google searches of Icelanders that originate from outside Iceland paint a much different picture of popularity.

The single most Googled Icelander from searches abroad was Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, otherwise known as The Mountain from Game of Thrones, who warranted some 1.6 million Google searches this year. Of Monsters and Men, Kaleo, and Björk enjoyed second, third and fourth place, respectively, in terms of foreign Google searches.

This marks the third year in a row that H:N has conducted this data compilation. While not strictly scientific, it does reflect which Icelanders spark enough interest to warrant a Googling, amongst Icelanders and others alike.