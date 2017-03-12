Svala Wins Icelandic Eurovision Finals

Svala Wins Icelandic Eurovision Finals

Joanna Smith
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 12, 2017

Last night’s Eurovision Finals, which determine who will represent Iceland in this year’s Eurovision song contest, had everything you could wish for from a Eurovision event. There was confetti (lots of it), leather trousers, keyboard guitars, and lasers.

Svala Eurovision by Art Bicnick

After seven acts sung their hearts out, it was clear that the real competition was between ‘Paper’ performed by Svala Björgvins, who had her first Icelandic number one at the age of nine, and Daði Freyr with his band of misfits singing ‘Is This Love?’ But, after the jury’s votes and the televotes were counted, Svala came out on top, much to the delight of the live audience who erupted in applause.

Svala Eurovision by Art Bicnick

Iceland is the only northern European country yet to win the Eurovision Song Contest, and has also failed to get to the Grand Finals the last two years. Will Svala be the one to change that? After the show she said humbly, “I will do my best,” but you can’t ignore that competitive, focussed look on her face: this woman is a pro, and she’s got her eyes on the prize.

Svala Eurovision by Art Bicnick

