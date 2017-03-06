Gangly Are Whole Again

Rising Icelandic trio Gangly released a new song, with a video by Máni Sigfússon, today. “Whole Again” is another in their ongoing drip-fed series of beautiful, low-key pop songs, and features a chiming melody with lead vocals by Jófríður Ákadóttir. “I think the lyrics do most of the talking for themselves,” she says. “It’s a very sweet song about caring for someone.”

“I interpret the song as being about sheltering a loved one who has a broken wing,” explains fellow band member Úlfur Alexander Einarsson, “just trying to help them survive.”

