Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Vegetarian Restaurant

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Kaffi Vínyl

Hverfisgata 76

Reykjavík now has a dedicated vegan café. Kaffi Vínyl offers wholesome vegetarian and vegan fare in generous portions, with soy-based Oumph meat substitute, and various non-dairy milk options for the beverages. They have a huge record collection and DJ several times a week, with the crackle of vinyl lending its cosy confines a warm atmosphere—Vínyl also features in the drinking category, as one of our preferred places to start a night out. It’s casual in all ways, so the service can be patchy, but one bite of an Oumph sandwich makes up for it.

Runners Up

Bergsson Mathús

Templarasund 3

It isn’t an all-vegetarian restaurant, but Bergsson championed the salad bar trend—think Ottolenghi in Reykjavík. The homemade hummus, pesto, and freshly baked bread are great, but it’s the hearty soups and spinach lasagne that make it a firm and lasting favourite. They also offer 2-for-1 after 4pm, to avoid wastage. A thoughtful steal! Gló

Laugavegur 20 and more

Raw food can be delicious and satisfying. Gló’s busiest days are the first days of the week, when people make a collective promise to eat clean and stay healthy after the weekend. They serve the occasional chicken dish, but vegetarians won’t be short of options—try the fresh pressed juices, fresh salads, raw lasagna and specials that rotate each day of the week.

Previous Winners

2016: Kaffi Vínyl

2015: Teni

2014: Gló

2013: Gló

2012: Gló

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2017 magazine, posted worldwide, at gpv.is/buybestof.