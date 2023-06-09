From Iceland — Taste Reykjavík On The Grapevine's Signature Food Tour

There’s more to Icelandic cuisine than fermented shark and hotdogs. And there’s way more to it than the burgers and fries you’ll find in countless Reykjavík restaurants.

That’s why the Reykjavík Grapevine enlisted friend, foodie and all around great person Ragnar Egilsson to craft a five-stop food tour that introduces readers to how Reykjavík really tastes. The tour provides a unique perspective on Icelandic food history and a whole lot of knowledge about the places visited and dishes tastes, while demonstrating how high-quality local ingredients are put to use in myriad cuisines.

Food enthusiasts and hungry travellers are given exclusive access to some of Reykjavík’s celebrated restaurants and artisan producers, as curated by longtime food columnist Ragnar. He and his team of trusted foodies takes diners away from the usual haunts to celebrate the diversity of modern Icelandic food culture.

Participants will enjoy tastings of local pastries, the freshest Icelandic seafood, succulent Icelandic lamb (with a Nepalese twist!), plus dim sum and ice cream. Vegans need not feel left out — they can and will be handsomely accommodated.

Book your ticket to foodie paradise right here:

