As we drove through the Highlands for our recent “Into The Highlands” cover feature, we saw countless memorable places, wide expanses, mountain ranges and natural beauty spots. There were way to many to fit into the print edition, and even the online article. This gallery is some of our favourite outtakes from this unforgettable journey into the wilderness.

Through Þingvellir Room with a view at Kerlingarfjöll Hiking to Hveradalir Pastelscape Getting high Clay colours Clay colours Hveradalir Hveradalir Hveradalir Hveradalir Moving onto the geothermal campsite at Hveravellir Mineral water Screeching vent Hike to a lava crag Onwards” Camper life Emergency services at Nyídalur Mom pic of Timothée One of many river crossings Blue mountains of Fjallabak Blue water canyon Unexpected dam Mirror lake Vivid water So blue! And silty grey… Vivid water Entering Fjallabak A huge crater Bright land Rugged terrain at Fjallabak Rugged terrain at Fjallabak John hiking at Landmannalaugar Steamy peaks Grænagil: “Green canyon” Vivid earth The way home

