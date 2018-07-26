Life In Pictures: Head Banging, Heavy Music And Beer Yoga

Published July 26, 2018
Each year in mid-July around 2000 fans of the metal, rock and indie music scene find their way to the small town of Neskaupstaður at the end of road 92 in the east of Iceland. The Eistnaflug festival has grown over the years and attracts fans and metal bands from abroad as well. During four summer days (or at least four days in summer) metalheads walk the streets dressed in black and bang their heads to bands like Kreator, Týr, Watain, Sólstafir, The Vintage Caravan or Batushka and create a feeling like a big family reunion everywhere around.