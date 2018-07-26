Life In Pictures: Head Banging, Heavy Music And Beer Yoga

Each year in mid-July around 2000 fans of the metal, rock and indie music scene find their way to the small town of Neskaupstaður at the end of road 92 in the east of Iceland. The Eistnaflug festival has grown over the years and attracts fans and metal bands from abroad as well. During four summer days (or at least four days in summer) metalheads walk the streets dressed in black and bang their heads to bands like Kreator, Týr, Watain, Sólstafir, The Vintage Caravan or Batushka and create a feeling like a big family reunion everywhere around.

A common sight after the performances: musicians carrying their instruments through Neskaupstaður, like singer Birgir Thorgeirsson and guitarist Ingi Þór Pálsson of Kontinuum. The reason why Karen Sunníva and Dóri Jónsson came to Eistnaflug was mainly Týr, but they’re enjoying the whole festival. It’s no metal concert without crowd surfing. An eye-catcher in any way, adding some colour to the black scene. GusGus playing for the metalheads. Long haired men + heavy music + good atmosphere = Eistnaflug Sólstafir plays every year here. Sólstafir-guitarist Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson takes time to talk to fans after playing. A short break between the gigs. Staff braid hair while waiting for fans. Hatari undoubtedly delivers the most extraordinary performance. The staff makes sure that the daily dose of vitamin C is covered by handing out fresh fruits at 2:30 AM. Beer yoga even attracts som metalheads. Staff from Wacken and Roadburn festivals as well as Kreator singer Mille, who is hitting the stage later the day, find alternative ways of spending their time before the concerts.