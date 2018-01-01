PHOTOS: Reykjavík’s New Year’s Run

The Reykjavík New Year’s Run took place at Harpa Concert Hall yesterday, with runners sprinting up the seaside highway of Sæbraut and then returning for refreshments.

As can be seen, this is not an entirely serious affair. While some do arrive decked out in their best running gear, many others opt for cosplay, which is no small task in these freezing temperatures.

Everybody’s a winner at the Reykjavík New Year Run, and a good time was had by all.