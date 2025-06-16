From Iceland — Six Homicides Reported As Of This Year

Photo by Joana Fontinha

As of June 2025, six homicides have been reported in five separate police cases. In 2024, homicides reached a record number of eight, RÚV reports.

With the latest reports of a double homicide at the Reykjavík Edition Hotel on the morning of June 14, the death count rose to six. Since 2000, the average rate of homicide has been two to three per year.

On March 11, a 65-year-old man from Þorlákshöfn was killed by a group of people. Five have been prosecuted in the case, three for homicide.

On May 9, a man in his 70s died at the National Hospital after being physically assaulted at his home in Garðabær. His daughter was sentenced to custody, suspected of attacking him.

On May 22, two men died in their apartment at Hjarðarhagi in Reykjavík following a fire. One of them is suspected of arson.

At the beginning of June, a man died at the National Hospital following a physical assault near Samtún in Reykjavík. A man was sentenced to custody, suspected of the attack.