From Iceland — Two Dead After Fire In Hjarðarhagi

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A man who was seriously injured in a fire in Hjarðarhagi yesterday has died from his injuries, reports Vísir. Another man had already died from injuries sustained in the same fire.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital after a fire broke out on the ground floor of an apartment building in Vesturbær on Thursday, May 22. An explosion also occurred, though it remains unclear whether the fire triggered the explosion or vice versa.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 10:10 yesterday. Three adult men were inside the apartment when the fire started.

Investigating whether any criminal activity occurred

Ævar Pálmi Pálmason, assistant chief of police in the investigation department of the Capital Area Police told Vísir that the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. It is extensive and will take time.

“Whether this is criminal in nature, that is also part of the investigation. The cause of the fire overall — why did it ignite? Did it happen in a criminal manner or not? That is what we are looking into,” he said.