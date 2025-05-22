From Iceland — Three Injured After Explosion In Vesturbær

Photo by Art Bicnick

Three people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital when a fire broke out on the ground floor of a Vesturbær apartment block, RÚV reports. In addition to the fire, an explosion happened. It is unclear whether the fire instigated the explosion, or vice versa.

Four fire trucks, four ambulances, and approximately 30 emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The fire was safely extinguished and the building evacuated by the firefighters. Following the duties of the fire brigade, the police will continue monitoring the scene.