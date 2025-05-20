From Iceland — Foreign Minister Thinks Israel's Eurovision Participation Should Be Examined

Photo by Ministry for Foreign Affairs

Minister for Foreign Affairs Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir believes that Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest should be scrutinised, RÚV reports. According to Þorgerður’s claim, the final decision is in the hands of the European Broadcasting Union, which managed the competition.

The Eurovision Song Contest was broadcast on Saturday, May 17, with Austria reaching first place. Israel received the second most number of votes. Following the programme, Spain’s Prime Minister called for Israel to be barred from the competition.

“I can have my personal opinion whether Russia or Israel, or whoever is breaking international law, should participate,” Þorgerður told RÚV. “But while this is carried out by media organisations, they need to have the final say,” she continued, referring to the European Broadcasting Union. “I assume the EBU will scrutinise this on their platforms,” she said.

Þorgerður commented that the government has not discussed publishing a statement on the issue, emphasising that the decision ultimately lies with the EBU. However, she claims that RÚV has some power in the matter.

As reported in the Grapevine’s May 13 cover feature, RÚV Director General Stefán Eiríksson said that, “It does not fall under RÚV’s scope to make policy decisions in the field of foreign affairs.”