From Iceland — One Arrested Following Úlfarsárdalur Stabbing

Photo by Joana Fontinha

One male suspect has been arrested following a stabbing in Úlfarsárdalur on May 21. One is injured and is receiving medical care, RÚV reports.

After being notified, the capital area police, along with the National Commissioner’s Special Unit, arrived quickly on the scene and implemented street closures. A video circulating on the Internet shows a few men in an altercation.

According to a witness, shouting and loud noises were heard outside at around 15:00, May 21. Subsequently, a man was stabbed. Afterwards, one individual tried to tackle the assailant.

An anonymous resident claims to have repeatedly notified the police of the attacker.

Deputy Capital Area Police Chief Ævar Pálmi Pálmason told RÚV that the suspect was brought in for questioning. Police thinks the incident is linked to a personal dispute between the individuals. He said the police have a clear picture of the events leading up to the incident, with video and witness testimonies to corroborate the timeline.