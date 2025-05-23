From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Concert Series Galore And Some Openings

We just printed a new Grapevine last night, so we’re ready to hit the town and celebrate! Our plan is to check out a concert series, or two. Read more about them below. Then on Saturday, if you’re looking for even more music, ÆGIR 220 (not ÆGIR 101) presents Melodica Festival in Hafnarfjörður (hence the 220 location) from 16:00-22:30.
In Reykjavík, at 17:00, new zine KVÁR ER ÉG! celebrates their first release at Garg bookstore. If you’re looking for music in 101, check out MEMLNauts (Musically Embodied Machine Learning Project) at Mengi, at 19:30, or BKPM at Kaffibarinn at 21:00 for the always top-notch Straumur concert series.
Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.
Friday, May 23 — 20:00 — Iðnó — Free
There’s a new concert series in town, and they are not messing around! Tonight at Iðnó, artists Amor Vincit Omnia, Juno Paul, KUSK + Óviti, Oyama, and finished off by none other than DJ Óli Dóri are all hitting the stage in a free event. Look at that — we’ve covered all these artists. Trust our taste? Check out this series. ISH
Friday, May 23 — 20:00 — Hafnarhús — Free
Okay, but here’s the thing. There’s a second new series that is also having its first iteration tonight, at 20:00. Hafnarhús presents “eftir lokun,” or “after hours.” At 20:00, DJ ÓK performs, and then at 22:00 ex.girls take the stage. All night, there’s happy hour at the bar, and you can check out the LHÍ graduation showcase. Art, electronic music, happy hour? I’ll have to run back and forth between Iðnó and Hafnarhús all night. ISH
Kristján H. Magnússon — Revisited
Saturday, May 24 — 17:00 — The National Gallery of Iceland
Born in 1903, Kristján Helgi Magnússon left an undeniable impact on the Icelandic art scene, despite living to only 34. This exhibition is a retrospective coupled with the publication of a comprehensive book about his life and work. Kristján’s talent in design and lithography led him to create many colourful works for the Icelandic Steamship Company, Eimskip. ISH
Saturday, May 24 — 15:00 — Kjarvalsstaðir
In a new curation of Kjarval’s work, curator Edda Halldórsdóttir highlights where Kjarval explored the fantastic and divine. Through grouping these works in one exhibition, the religious symbols and mystical references Kjarval used in his work become clearer. Further, the exhibition also contains work from Einar Jónsson, who too was known for his symbolism and religious influence. ISH
