From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Concert Series Galore And Some Openings

We just printed a new Grapevine last night, so we’re ready to hit the town and celebrate! Our plan is to check out a concert series, or two. Read more about them below. Then on Saturday, if you’re looking for even more music, ÆGIR 220 (not ÆGIR 101) presents Melodica Festival in Hafnarfjörður (hence the 220 location) from 16:00-22:30.

In Reykjavík, at 17:00, new zine KVÁR ER ÉG! celebrates their first release at Garg bookstore. If you’re looking for music in 101, check out MEMLNauts (Musically Embodied Machine Learning Project) at Mengi, at 19:30, or BKPM at Kaffibarinn at 21:00 for the always top-notch Straumur concert series.

Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

SAMPL 1

Friday, May 23 — 20:00 — Iðnó — Free

There’s a new concert series in town, and they are not messing around! Tonight at Iðnó, artists Amor Vincit Omnia, Juno Paul, KUSK + Óviti, Oyama, and finished off by none other than DJ Óli Dóri are all hitting the stage in a free event. Look at that — we’ve covered all these artists. Trust our taste? Check out this series. ISH