From Iceland — Track By Track: Gimp By Juno Paul

Photo by Juno Paul

Juno Paul brings slacker rock and grunge apathy into the 21st century

Reykjavík’s top slacker has no warm feelings for the city. Breaking out from Músíktilraunir last year, Juno Paul caught the eyes and ears of the Grapevine with his Cobain-esque theatre antics and slacker rock revival. Out with his debut LP Gimp on August 2, Juno Paul says what everyone’s thinking: Reykjavík is dumb.

Brokeboi

The first track on this album is a galaxy-exploding rock song about the lows in life, money and diarrhoea, which are the key ingredients of a miserable existence.

Lazy Cunt

This track is inspired by the Xanax-popping Soundcloud rapper that lives inside all of us, although it’s far from being a rap song. This song is a mixture of electronic dance music and the feeling that you are going to die a virgin.

What the shit is going on with Reykjavík?

Late Night Pimp

In my opinion, the ultimate Juno Paul song. It’s like if I took a shit and that would be the song. It has a hint of the night we all regret in our lives.

My Nokia

A nostalgic tribute to the great Nokia phones — a reminder of better and simpler times when we hadn’t all seen beheading videos on the internet.

E.M.H.

This is Juno Paul’s version of “Roxanne” by The Police except I’m encouraging prostitution in the digital world. OnlyFans has saved a lot of women from exploitation by this disgusting industry. It’s entirely made on a Yamaha toy keyboard from the 80s.

Down To Clown

Written in 2021 by God himself, he sent the song to Juno Paul to be released on his first album which has yet to break any of the records that God promised. Probably because Juno Paul has committed many sins and does not deserve recognition because he is lazy.

Rvk Is Dumb

What the shit is going on with Reykjavík? I will tell you: Reykjavík is dumb. It’s never any fun and we used to be so young. This is a diss track to the greyest city on Earth in a fun, 8-bit dance music style. Reykjavík can pretty much eat ass in my opinion.

Song69

Juno Paul gives a “legit lowkey kickback” with the track “Song69”. The song has a history of making people insane, kinda like the monster in Bird Box. Whatever, maybe don’t listen to this one.

Incel

A very controversial title and song made with the help of Valgeir Skorri of Celebs. Galaxy-exploding rock with a hint of pop. I will be cancelled someday and this song title will be the headline.

One Last Show

The song is about exactly what the title is. It’s my last show and I will break my guitar and die after. This one is entirely mixed and mastered by yours truly. Its basically a three-part song that ends in a Buddhist prayer.