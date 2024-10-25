From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Árný Margrét, Floni, Virgin Orchestra & More

Photo by Guðmundur Kristinn Jónsson

There’s an e.coli outbreak among preschoolers, Bjarni Ben is saying racist shit, Iceland reached its highest-ever murder count, and the world is burning: are you sure this is the future our grandparents worked for? We can at least console ourselves with the fact that the music is still good. As evident by the following tracks, perhaps you’ll find solace in the sweet sounds of Icelandic artists. What is life without art?

Árný Margrét — I Miss You, I Do

Released October 16

It’s a tale as old as time: a small-town girl moves to the big city to make her dreams materialise. In this case, that small town is Ísafjörður and the big city is the rest of the world. Signing to One Little Independent at the near-start of her career, Árný Margrét is setting out on a European tour in November. “I Miss You, I Do” is a heart-wrenching tune, perfect for a gloomy day of rain. JB

SiGRÚN — Monster Milk

Released October 24

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting for artist SiGRÚN’s latest album ever since she teased her first single “Catching Up”. Rooted in electronica, Monster Milk ranges in sounds and textures from genres like techno, experimental pop and glitch music. Highly reminiscent of Björk’s finer works, Monster Milk is as enigmatic as it is eclectic, reaching celestial levels at times. JB

Kaktus Einarsson — Lobster Coda

Released October 25

Recently embarking on a European tour as a support act for The Vaccines, Kaktus Einarsson celebrates the release of his sophomore album Lobster Coda. Among the album’s collaborating guests include School of X (who has an uncanny resemblance to Kaktus), Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna, and none other than Damon Albarn. Lobster Coda sees the artist reach for new heights, to which he so effortlessly stretches. JB

Floni — Floni 3

Released October 25

Household hip-hop artist Floni has been out of the game for a bit, he confesses in Floni 3’s opening track “Menningarstríð”. Bearing all the necessary criteria for soft-boy hip-hop, Floni’s album falls into a similar category as his contemporaries. Nevertheless, Floni 3 is a fine production, illustrating artist’s journey toward regaining his mojo. JB

Virgin Orchestra — Banger

Released October 25

Post-punk band Virgin Orchestra burst onto the scene in 2023, showcasing that goth is still very much en vogue. On “Banger”, the band stray slightly off-course from their guitar-heavy, noise-inducing rock, opting for a more polished, pop-oriented approach. Still, it bears the same resemblance to their previous material in this gloomy and urgent track. JB

