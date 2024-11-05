From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Laufey, Kælan Mikla, ADHD & More

Photo by Spessi

You heard it here first — I’m running for a new platform for Alþingi, working title “The Cool Party”. We emphasise securing schoolchildren with swanky outfits, the ambition to wear sunglasses inside, and cigarette-rolling starter kits. It’s the only way we can savee this country. It’s either that or voting the same old sacks of turds that have been running it to the ground for decades. In light of the upcoming snap elections, we dug a little deeper into the matter for our brand-new November issue. If you need some music for when it all burns down, you might want to check out our playlist.

Laufey — A Very Laufey Christmas

Released November 1

‘Tis the season to be holly, jolly and merry. Kickstarting this year’s holiday season, jazz sensation Laufey knows how much her wallet values Christmas music. It’s not an industry secret that it’s the busiest season for musicians, and there’s no shame in capitalising on it. Having teamed up with Norah Jones for the 2023 season, Laufey now has a whole EP dedicated to the festival of lights. JB

Iðunn Einars — Í hennar heimi

Released November 1

Sparkling synthesisers create Iðunn’s magical and nightmarish dreamworld presented on the artist’s debut LP. Classically trained as a violinist, Iðunn brings her pop sensibilities to life, bouncing between múm-flavoured indietronica and baroque frills. Despite the host of remarkable and catchy songs on the album, “Sameinast” is the one that stands out. JB

Kælan Mikla — Stjörnuljós

Released November 1

With their first release since the collaborative soundtrack for The Phantom Carriage with Barði Bang Gang, goth queens Kælan Mikla continue riding their successful path towards doom and gloom. Similarly to their older repertoire, “Stjörnuljós” is an ominous and brooding darkwave track aimed to strike terror in the hearts of mortals. JB

ADHD — Stelpuskott

Released November 1

The comically-titled jazz quartet recently sent off their latest songs — and it’s not like all the other tracks. Wavering saxophones and texture-heavy guitars underpin this 10-minute track, as it builds and releases tension throughout. The drums ebb and flow masterfully, until you’re hit with a single, solemn piano. *Mwah* chef’s kisses all around. JB

K.óla — Skiptir mig máli

Released November 1

A bonus pick for those still reading. On the back of her first English-language album — Sex on a cloud, released in June — K.óla renews her summer title with Icelandic lyrics. It’s got the same amount of saxophones, melancholy and heart-aching arrangements, now in Icelandic. JB