From Iceland — Double Homicide At The Reykjavík Edition Hotel, Suspect In Custody

Double Homicide At The Reykjavík Edition Hotel, Suspect In Custody

Published June 16, 2025

Art Bicnick

On the morning of Saturday, June 14, two tourists were found dead at the Reykjavík Edition hotel.

A French woman in her 50s was subsequently arrested, suspected of murdering her husband and daughter at their hotel room. The woman had major stab wounds when the police arrived, various news outlets report. 

In conversation with Vísir, deputy police chief Ævar Pálmi Pálmason could not confirm any familial relations between the suspect and the victims, who were all French citizens between the ages of 20-60.

It is unclear what brought them to Iceland, but they had been travelling together, Ævar confirmed. The police believes the crime was committed at their hotel room. During police investigation on June 14, the building’s fourth floor was closed off.

On Sunday, Vísir reported that the suspect’s statement had been taken by the police. Witnesses, hotel staff and other guests, had also been questioned. The woman has been sentenced to a week-long custody while the police work on explaining the series of events leading up to the murders. 

