From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Happy 22nd Birthday To Us!

Sun’s out, and today’s Grapevine’s 22nd birthday! We’ll be celebrating at our birthday party, but we’ve got some ideas for you if you don’t have weekend plans just yet!
If you’ve got a ticket to the Stella í Orlofi (check out Iryna Zubenko’s revisit to it in our latest issue) Party Screening at Bíó Paradís, lucky you. The event has 1300 people interested on Facebook alone, and I’m pretty sure that’s more than the capacity of Bíó Paradís — but the event appears not to be sold out yet. Make sure to grab one while that’s still the case.
Ranging from today to June 18, the annual Viking Festival is happening once again in Hafnarfjörður. One can expect Viking School for kids, daily Viking Battles, a market, circus performances, and music.
The fourth smátíðni is tonight, this iteration at R6013 with dance music duo KUSK & Óviti, noise/eccentric rock group symfaux, and the formerly jazz, currently rock/experimental pop group Veridis Quo. The show starts at 18:30, and is 2500ISK or pay-what-you-can. Taking the DJ-stage at 12 Tónar is the never-missing Melerito De Jeré, who will begin spinning “pure summer love” at 21:00.
On Saturday, the series “Ertu að læra íslensku?” (which offers museum tours in beginner Icelandic for those learning) travels to Viðey. You have to reserve a ferry ticket in advance if you want to go, so hop to it! Both days of the weekend, Polish bakery PLON comes to Le Kock for a pop-up. I’ve been thinking about their blueberry Jagodzianki since they came last year, and this year they’re cooking up a blueberry cruller. At Gallery Port, their annual Sumargleðin exhibition opens at 15:00. Sixteen artists from various backgrounds and mediums have come together to present this exhibition of summery joy, which runs until August 2.
On Saturday evening, the electronic folk group Emma celebrates the release of their first album Halidome at Mengi, with electronic duo Amor Vincit Omnia joining their celebration, which begins at 20:00.
For even more, check out our list below.
The Icelandic National Day, June 17, is this upcoming Tuesday. For a specific guide to that day in the Capital Region, scroll aaaallll the way down.
Tappi Tíkarrass, Dr. Gunni, Kolrassa krókríðandi, Lost
June 13 at 21:00 — Bird RVK — 3000ISK
On BIRD’s first birthday, they present “an evening dedicated to Icelandic music history.” From the prominent 1980s punks Tappi Tíkarrass, living legend Dr. Gunni, 1990s rock/folk group Kolrassa krókríðandi, to newly revived 1980s Akureyri-based group Lost, this evening is not just a concert but a lesson in Icelandic musicology. Give BIRD a good cheers, and take in some of the best of the 20th century along the way. ISH
June 14 at 16:00-04:30 — Kaffibarinn — Free
If you’ve been hoping 2025 is “Lobster Summer,” well boy, oh boy, is this event for you. To welcome the summer, Kaffibarinn is holding a 12.5-hour extravaganza, with food, drink, singing, DJs, and the weekly Straumur concert presents “dirb” at 21:00. This tenant of the Reykjavík scene is always a good call for a Saturday night, and you’re guaranteed to find some strange characters at Kaffibarinn to enjoy this Lobster Summer with. ISH
June 14 at 21:30 — Kiki Queer Bar — 2500ISK
Presenting a night of hilarious queer comedy, Kiki welcomes you to their fabulous and fun Drag Stand-Up night. Hosted by none other than comedian, writer, artist, performer (and much more) Sindri Sparkle, this night is sure to be “full glam and full LOL.” The lineup is secret — so go and find out who is performing for yourself. ISH
Icelandic National Day: 17. júní
Hæ hó, jibbí jei og jibbí jei, það er kominn 17. júní! On the Icelandic National Day, there’s so much going on! We’ve created a mini-guide of a few events happening in the Capital Region, but if you’re outside of it, there’s sure to be festivities happening wherever you are in the country. Wave a flag, drink some coffee, and enjoy!
Austurvöllur: At 11:00, the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, will give a speech, this year’s Fjallkona will read a poem, before the procession to Hólavallagarður for wreath laying at Jón Sigurðsson’s memorial.
Klambratún: In the park, starting at 13:00, there will be DJs, Reykjavík Street Food, street dancing performances, and a marching band.
Parade From Hallgrímskirkja: The Scouts lead the parade from Hallgrímskirkja at 13:00, boasting surprise guests and the Svanur Brass Band taking part.
Hljómskálagarður: the parade ends here at 13:45, and kicks off an afternoon of concerts (from names such as gugusar and VÆB), theatre, circus shows, bouncy castles, food trucks, and more!
And then, for some more alternative events:
Street Festival on Hverfisgata: HÚRRA and Nike present a street basketball competition, festivities sponsored by NOVA, and a concert from Inspector Spacetime! Plus, there’s a 2-for-1 on drinks at Nína.
Smengi: Smekkleysa and Mengi unite for an absolutely packed day of sets: at Mengi at 14:00, you’ve got Tildra (dj set), John McCowen (live), and Lindy Lin (live); then at 16:00 there’s Áslaug Magnúsdóttir (dj set), Gummi Arnalds (live), Björk (dj set), and the aforementioned Dj Melerito De Jeré & Curro Rodriguez (dj set). It’s sure to be crazy, with some of the best goddamn DJing you’ve seen in your life. ISH
