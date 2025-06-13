From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Happy 22nd Birthday To Us!

Sun’s out, and today’s Grapevine’s 22nd birthday! We’ll be celebrating at our birthday party, but we’ve got some ideas for you if you don’t have weekend plans just yet!

If you’ve got a ticket to the Stella í Orlofi (check out Iryna Zubenko’s revisit to it in our latest issue) Party Screening at Bíó Paradís, lucky you. The event has 1300 people interested on Facebook alone, and I’m pretty sure that’s more than the capacity of Bíó Paradís — but the event appears not to be sold out yet. Make sure to grab one while that’s still the case.

Ranging from today to June 18, the annual Viking Festival is happening once again in Hafnarfjörður. One can expect Viking School for kids, daily Viking Battles, a market, circus performances, and music.

The fourth smátíðni is tonight, this iteration at R6013 with dance music duo KUSK & Óviti, noise/eccentric rock group symfaux, and the formerly jazz, currently rock/experimental pop group Veridis Quo. The show starts at 18:30, and is 2500ISK or pay-what-you-can. Taking the DJ-stage at 12 Tónar is the never-missing Melerito De Jeré, who will begin spinning “pure summer love” at 21:00.

On Saturday, the series “Ertu að læra íslensku?” (which offers museum tours in beginner Icelandic for those learning) travels to Viðey. You have to reserve a ferry ticket in advance if you want to go, so hop to it! Both days of the weekend, Polish bakery PLON comes to Le Kock for a pop-up. I’ve been thinking about their blueberry Jagodzianki since they came last year, and this year they’re cooking up a blueberry cruller. At Gallery Port, their annual Sumargleðin exhibition opens at 15:00. Sixteen artists from various backgrounds and mediums have come together to present this exhibition of summery joy, which runs until August 2.

On Saturday evening, the electronic folk group Emma celebrates the release of their first album Halidome at Mengi, with electronic duo Amor Vincit Omnia joining their celebration, which begins at 20:00.

For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

The Icelandic National Day, June 17, is this upcoming Tuesday. For a specific guide to that day in the Capital Region, scroll aaaallll the way down.