From Iceland — Antique Remains Discovered Underneath Hlemmur

Photo by reykjavík.is

Two ash heaps and traces of the old Laugavegur road have been uncovered during archaeological monitoring at Hlemmur Square in Reykjavík, reports RÚV.

The discovery sheds new light on urban life in the early 20th century. A range of historical artefacts was unearthed during a survey conducted by the Icelandic Institute of Archaeology in connection with utility and surface renewal works in the area. Despite the site having been heavily disturbed by earlier construction, evidence of the old Laugavegur — originally laid in the late 19th century — was found, along with two ash heaps believed to have been used as landfill between 1908 and 1914.

Gylfi Helgason, an archaeologist at the Institute, says such finds help paint a clearer picture of Reykjavík’s past and its early residents.

The ash heaps offer insight into waste disposal, or the lack thereof, in Reykjavík around the turn of the 20th century.

“Reykjavík was developing into a city at the time, and there was considerable debate about how waste should be managed. People weren’t sure whether individuals were responsible for their own rubbish — disposing of it in ash heaps as had been done traditionally — or whether the municipality should take a coordinated approach,” Gylfi explains.

Some residents dumped their waste into the sea, while others deposited it in large ash heaps like those found under Hlemmur, in Hljómskálagarðurinn, and elsewhere.

“People used the opportunity — when trenches were being filled — to throw in household rubbish. That’s what we’re uncovering now.”

Among the ash fill were everyday objects from early urban life: crockery, glass bottles, and even the porcelain head of a young girl with curly hair and a ribbon.

Gylfi notes that archaeological remains are almost always found beneath Reykjavík’s pavement, regardless of how disturbed an area may be. The city’s history continues to surprise.

“Reykjavík’s story stretches far back, and we actually know very little about daily life during its early urban phase. Excavations like this help us understand history much better.”

Strong collaboration among stakeholders

Gylfi points out that archaeology is still a relatively young discipline in Iceland, but there is growing awareness among public bodies, contractors, and the public of its value.

“Today, there’s much greater understanding and expectation than there was 20 or 30 years ago. There’s a genuine interest in archaeology and a sense of responsibility to protect our heritage. Monitoring construction beneath Reykjavík’s streets is one way to do that.”

He says collaboration between municipalities, contractors, and archaeologists has significantly improved in recent years, and that coordinating archaeological research alongside construction is now usually straightforward.

“Of course, some issues still arise and there’s always room for improvement. But as a field, we’ve been able to work well with all parties to avoid delaying projects. We’re very aware that people want work completed on time.”

Sometimes construction teams need to adjust their plans — for instance, by starting work in a different section than originally intended. Gylfi says this is simply part of working in Reykjavík.

“If you’re going to open up an area in this city, unexpected things will turn up, whether archaeological remains or utility lines. I think there’s now solid experience, even among contractors, in dealing with this kind of uncertainty. They’re very good at finding solutions,” Gylfi concludes.