From Iceland — Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A new labour agreement between the Icelandic Teachers’ Union (Kennarasamband Íslands), the Icelandic Association Of Local Authorities (Samband Íslenskra Sveitarfélaga), and the state was signed yesterday, February 25, various media outlets report.

With the contract, all current and planned strike actions have been ceased.

The labour dispute between the associated parties has lasted for five months, and is set to end when teachers confirm the agreement in a general vote amongst union members.

The new agreement expires in four years and stipulates a 24.5% salary increase during its period. Additionally, teachers will receive a single 8% payment.

Teachers first declared their intention to strike in October, 2024, with eight schools voting on work stoppages. In December, the strikes were postponed until February, 2025. The Icelandic Labour Court ruled the actions illegitimate on February 9.

Five secondary schools and one music school implemented a strike on February 21, with impending strikes in capital area pre-schools.

Negotiations were almost finalised on Friday, February 21, when teachers agreed to the State Mediator’s preliminary compromise. Local authority representatives declined the offer within 24 hours.

Among other things, the contract stipulates a special dispute committee, which is meant to help implement specific clauses of the agreement in the case of further disagreement, thereby ensuring the contract’s longevity. Teacher’s can dismiss the new contract in 19 months’ time.

In conversation with Vísir, the Teachers’ Union chair Magnús Þór Jónsson said the negotiation was only a starting point. There is still a shortage of qualified teachers, Magnús argued, and this victory would hopefully help, he concluded.