From Iceland — Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Published February 27, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

A new labour agreement between the Icelandic Teachers’ Union (Kennarasamband Íslands), the Icelandic Association Of Local Authorities (Samband Íslenskra Sveitarfélaga), and the state was signed yesterday, February 25, various media outlets report.

With the contract, all current and planned strike actions have been ceased.

The labour dispute between the associated parties has lasted for five months, and is set to end when teachers confirm the agreement in a general vote amongst union members.

The new agreement expires in four years and stipulates a 24.5% salary increase during its period. Additionally, teachers will receive a single 8% payment.

Teachers first declared their intention to strike in October, 2024, with eight schools voting on work stoppages. In December, the strikes were postponed until February, 2025. The Icelandic Labour Court ruled the actions illegitimate on February 9.

Five secondary schools and one music school implemented a strike on February 21, with impending strikes in capital area pre-schools.

Negotiations were almost finalised on Friday, February 21, when teachers agreed to the State Mediator’s preliminary compromise. Local authority representatives declined the offer within 24 hours.

Among other things, the contract stipulates a special dispute committee, which is meant to help implement specific clauses of the agreement in the case of further disagreement, thereby ensuring the contract’s longevity. Teacher’s can dismiss the new contract in 19 months’ time.

In conversation with Vísir, the Teachers’ Union chair Magnús Þór Jónsson said the negotiation was only a starting point. There is still a shortage of qualified teachers, Magnús argued, and this victory would hopefully help, he concluded.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
-->

Next:
Previous:


-->

News vine

Popular on Grapevine
Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

News

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Articles

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

News

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

Bound By All Things Kinky

Cover Features

Bound By All Things Kinky

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Articles

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Interview

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Music

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

News

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

Latest

News
Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

by

News
Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

by

News
Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

by

News
Pharmacist Fends Off Armed Robbers In Kópavogur

Pharmacist Fends Off Armed Robbers In Kópavogur

by

News
Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

by

Show Me More!