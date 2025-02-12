From Iceland — Teachers' Strike Ruled Illegitimate By Labour Court

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine archives

On Sunday, February 9, the recent teachers’ strike was ruled illegitimate by the Labour Court (Félagsdómur), RÚV reports.

The ruling was brought due to the accusation of the Icelandic Association of Local Authorities (Samband íslenskra sveitarfélaga), which claimed the Teachers’ Union (Kennarasamband Íslands, KÍ) strike actions, which began on Feb. 1, were illegal. Almost every primary and preschool in Iceland is run by the municipalities.

All strikes were ceased on Monday morning.

Labour Court judges confirmed the court ruling by a narrow three-to-two vote. The minority opinion claimed that KÍ should be acquitted.

The decision’s main argument included that only a portion of union members within municipalities voted for strike action. For the actions to have more solid grounds, every KÍ union member within a certain municipality needed to cast their vote.

The ruling applies everywhere, except in Snæfellsbær municipality where KÍ implemented the correct procedure.

In a conversation with RÚV, chairperson of KÍ Magnús Þór Jónsson said that he did not rule out further attempts to reach the union’s demands.