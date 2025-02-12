From Iceland — The Icelandic Road Administration Warns About Potholes

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Icelandic Road Administration (Vegagerðin) warns drivers about potholes, particularly in South and Southwest Iceland, following weeks of unstable weather, reports RÚV. Crews are actively working to repair road damage.

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously and reduce their speed near repair sites.

Potholes form when repeated freezing and thawing weaken the road surface, causing materials to loosen and wear away under traffic. Road conditions have deteriorated in recent years due to inadequate maintenance.

Drivers can report potholes and file damage claims through the Icelandic Road Administration’s website. More extensive repairs, including full resurfacing and targeted fixes, are planned for the spring.

Oddur Sigurðsson Hagalín, head of the administration’s support division, said that the pothole problem is worsening due to deferred maintenance.

“This isn’t a linear issue. With each passing year, as the backlog grows, costs increase exponentially,” he said.