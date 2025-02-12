From Iceland — Heidelberg Looks To Húsavík For New Processing Plant

Photo by John Pearson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

After being shown the door by the people of Þorlákshöfn, German building materials company Heidelberg has set its sights on Húsavík as the potential future home of its new processing plant. The company introduced their proposal to the Norðurþing municipal council on February 6.

The company initially entered talks with Ölfus municipality — more specifically Þorlákshöfn — in late 2024, to launch a project that would establish a gravel processing plant in the town, excavating an entire mountain to grind down materials such as pumice, palagonite, and sand for export. The project would have also altered the town’s historic harbour, much to the dismay of the active local surfing community. The decision was rejected by a popular vote from the town’s inhabitants.

As reported by RÚV, corroborated by the meeting’s minutes, Norðurþing’s Regional Council did not express their attitude towards the proposal.

According to Heidelberg’s proposal, the company aims to process palagonite into a mixing agent for cement. Norðurþing region presents itself as an optimal location due to its proximity to Jökulsá á Fjöllum glacial river, and specialists’ knowledge on heavy industry.