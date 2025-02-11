From Iceland — Iceland Improves Its Position On Transparency International's Corruption Index

Iceland Improves Its Position On Transparency International’s Corruption Index

Published February 11, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Iceland ranks 10th-12th on Transparency International’s list of least corrupt countries in the world, reports RÚV. Last year, Iceland was in 19th place.

The latest annual assessment from Transparency International, released today, shows Iceland jumping nine places in the global rankings of least corrupt nations. According to the Icelandic chapter of the organisation, the absence of major corruption cases in Iceland over the past year may have contributed to this improved standing.

Þorvaldur Logason, who chairs the Icelandic chapter of Transparency International, notes that while the assessment is largely subjective, it draws on comprehensive interview surveys with both foreign experts and administrative personnel.

Denmark continues to lead the rankings, followed closely by Finland. While Nordic countries dominate the top positions, Iceland currently ranks lowest among its Nordic neighbours.

Top 10 Countries according to the list are:

  1. Denmark
  2. Finland
  3. Singapore
  4. New Zealand
  5. Luxembourg
  6. Norway
  7. Switzerland
  8. Sweden
  9. Netherlands
  10. Australia, Iceland, Ireland
Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Tree Felling Begins At Öskjuhlíð

Tree Felling Begins At Öskjuhlíð

by

News
Central Bank May Take Action Against Businesses Refusing Cash Payments

Central Bank May Take Action Against Businesses Refusing Cash Payments

by

News
Reykjavík’s Ruling Coalition Collapses

Reykjavík’s Ruling Coalition Collapses

by

News
Reykjavík Air Traffic Curbed

Reykjavík Air Traffic Curbed

by

News
PHOTOS: The 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards

PHOTOS: The 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards

by

News
Grapevine Events: Winter Lights Festival, Museum Night & More

Grapevine Events: Winter Lights Festival, Museum Night & More

by

Show Me More!