From Iceland — Iceland Improves Its Position On Transparency International's Corruption Index

Iceland ranks 10th-12th on Transparency International’s list of least corrupt countries in the world, reports RÚV. Last year, Iceland was in 19th place.

The latest annual assessment from Transparency International, released today, shows Iceland jumping nine places in the global rankings of least corrupt nations. According to the Icelandic chapter of the organisation, the absence of major corruption cases in Iceland over the past year may have contributed to this improved standing.

Þorvaldur Logason, who chairs the Icelandic chapter of Transparency International, notes that while the assessment is largely subjective, it draws on comprehensive interview surveys with both foreign experts and administrative personnel.

Denmark continues to lead the rankings, followed closely by Finland. While Nordic countries dominate the top positions, Iceland currently ranks lowest among its Nordic neighbours.

Top 10 Countries according to the list are: