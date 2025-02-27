From Iceland — Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Published February 27, 2025

Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjanes District Court has sentenced a man and a woman to 22 months in prison for the large-scale importation of marijuana and hash into the country, reports Vísir. The pair brought the substances into Iceland in their suitcases on a flight last December.

According to the court ruling, the individuals were charged with a serious drug offence after arriving in Iceland on December 16th last year. Their luggage contained 9.2 kilos of marijuana and 13 kilos of hash, which were believed to be intended for distribution within Iceland.

The man and woman confessed to their crimes without hesitation. The ruling states that they had no known prior criminal record. It was not evident from the case files that they owned the drugs, but they had agreed to transport them into the country in exchange for payment.

The judge deemed an appropriate sentence to be 22 months in prison but ruled that 20 of those months should be suspended and would be waived after three years, provided they comply with general probation conditions. Their time spent in custody since their arrival in Iceland will be deducted from the sentence.

Additionally, the defendants were ordered to pay over one million ISK each in legal fees and travel expenses for their defence lawyers.

