From Iceland — Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík's Ugliness, Start Petition

Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

Published February 27, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

A group of ten interdisciplinary urban design specialists have launched a petition calling for changing attitudes in city planning and design. The petition demands immediate action to halt the contemporary urban development in Iceland. They claim financial interests driving planning and construction, as opposed to the public good

In conversation with Vísir, architect Magnús Skúlason claims being appalled by Reykjavík’s urban development. The city is becoming uglier, said Magnús and called for factoring in beauty in the city’s construction efforts.

According to Páll Jakob Líndal, PhD in environmental psychology, economic and financial demands pervade urban design, affecting the public good. The urban environment is turning unhealthy, Páll argues.

Chair of Reykjavík’s planning committee and Pirate Party councillor Dóra Björt Guðjónsdóttir disagrees. Interviewed by Vísir, Dóra says Reykjavík is transforming from a town into a city. However, she agrees that beauty is often an afterthought when designing and implementing new construction.

Dóra claims that laissez-faire policies have dominated among the right-wing parties in city government, resulting in the belief that free enterprise will solve the housing issue. She thinks that the municipality should create a firmer frame in which to operate. On the other hand, the responsibility also lies with the construction firms.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
-->

Next:
Previous:


-->

News vine

Popular on Grapevine
Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

News

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Articles

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

News

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

Bound By All Things Kinky

Cover Features

Bound By All Things Kinky

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Articles

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Interview

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Music

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

News

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

Latest

News
Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

by

News
Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

by

News
Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

by

News
Pharmacist Fends Off Armed Robbers In Kópavogur

Pharmacist Fends Off Armed Robbers In Kópavogur

by

News
Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

by

Show Me More!