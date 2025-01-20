From Iceland — Uncertainty Phase Around Bárðarbunga Lifted

Uncertainty Phase Around Bárðarbunga Lifted

Published January 20, 2025

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Low seismic activity was recorded at Bárðarbunga on Monday morning, leading the National Commissioner of Police to lift the uncertainty phase, reports RÚV.

While the seismic activity detected has been minimal, last week marked the strongest swarm observed since the last eruption at Bárðarbunga between 2014 and 2015, which led to the Holuhraun eruption.

The movements associated with the earthquakes are linked to increased inflation caused by magma accumulation, a process that has been ongoing since the 2015 eruption. There remains some uncertainty about how this activity will evolve in the near future, and it cannot be ruled out that seismic activity in the area may intensify again. Civil Protection has stated that monitoring will continue closely.

The photo is from the 2014-2015 Holuhraun eruption.

