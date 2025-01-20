From Iceland — Evacuations Due To Avalanche Risk In Seyðisfjörður And Neskaupstaður

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

An uncertainty phase was declared on January 19 due to avalanche risk in the Eastfjords. Evacuations in areas outside avalanche protection zones in Seyðisfjörður and Neskaupstaður came into effect at 18:00, according to RÚV.

Shelters were opened at Egilsbúð and Herðubreið at noon on Sunday. Most people have sought refuge with relatives and friends. Evacuations are expected to remain in place until Tuesday.

There have been no signs of avalanches overnight, but the situation will be reassessed later today.

Roads remain impassable

Many roads in East and Northeast Iceland remain impassable after heavy snowfall. Avalanches have occurred on roads in the southern Eastfjords, and Möðrudalsöræfi, Mývatnsöræfi, and Öxnadalsheiði are currently closed.

The Gerpir rescue team is deploying drones in Fannardalur and Norðfjarðarsveit to assess conditions and determine whether it is safe to begin clearing roads.

Ólafur Hr. Sigurðsson, a resident of Seyðisfjörður, began clearing snow from his house at 5:30 in the morning. He noted that while Seyðisfjörður residents are accustomed to heavy snow, this accumulation is among the heaviest seen in such a short time.

“There’s about one and a half meters of snow evenly distributed,” he said. Residents are also preparing for additional snowfall, as more is expected across the Eastfjords today.

Snow-clearing operations are underway in Neskaupstaður following heavy snowfall overnight and this morning. While the main roads in town have been cleared, access to Norðfjarðarsveit remains blocked.

Residents are urged to monitor road conditions on the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration’s website.

Schools have been closed for the day, including the primary school in Neskaupstaður and the East Iceland College of Vocational Education.

Power outage in Stöðvarfjörður expected to last one day

Helga Jóhannsdóttir, utilities director at RARIK, reported that the power outage in Stöðvarfjörður and nearby areas is likely due to icing on power lines, which has also caused five utility poles to break near Stöðvarfjörður.

“We are dealing with five disruptions, most of them minor and affecting only a small number of customers,” she said. Approximately 190 residents in Stöðvarfjörður are currently without power.

Challenging weather conditions are complicating repair efforts, with road closures and poor visibility hampering progress. Power is expected to remain out throughout the day, though the timeline for full repairs remains uncertain.

Yellow and orange weather warnings are in effect across much of the country today. An orange alert for heavy snow is in place for East Iceland, with warnings expected to lift in Austurland by 14:00 but remaining in effect for the Eastfjords until late tonight.

Yellow warnings for northeasterly gales or snowstorms are in effect in most regions but will gradually expire throughout the day.