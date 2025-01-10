From Iceland — Five Taken To Hospital Following Bus Accident

Five Taken To Hospital Following Bus Accident

Published January 10, 2025

Police / Photo: HMH

Two buses, each carrying around fifty passengers, collided on the highway near Hella, reports Vísir.

A mass casualty response plan was activated following the crash. Although the Coast Guard helicopter was initially dispatched, it was later recalled when it became evident that no serious injuries had occurred. However, five individuals were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson, Chief Superintendent of South Iceland, stated that while the response to the accident was significant, it soon became clear that no severe injuries had been sustained. He confirmed the activation of the mass casualty plan and the involvement of the Coast Guard’s helicopter crew.

Ásgeir Erlendsson, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, noted that the helicopter crew had been preparing to depart from Reykjavík when the mission was cancelled.

According to a Facebook post by the South Iceland Police, five people were ultimately transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

