From Iceland — A Man In His Eighties Died At The Blue Lagoon

A tourist died at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa on Wednesday, 23 October, Vísir reports.

In a statement from the Blue Lagoon, it was reported that first responders were called to the Blue Lagoon at around 19:00 due to a foreign tourist in his eighties who had lost consciousness.

According to information from the Suðurnes Police Department, work is still ongoing at the scene. No further information was provided by the department. The police are investigating the incident and will, according to the Blue Lagoon’s statement, work to contact the man’s relatives.

“Resuscitation attempts began immediately at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead about an hour later,” the statement says.

Helga Árnadóttir, Executive Director of Sales, Operations and Service at the Blue Lagoon, said in an interview that the lagoon was closed to new guests after the man lost consciousness and is now closed.

Helga believes that the police investigation into the matter won’t have any further impact on the lagoon’s operations or opening hours.