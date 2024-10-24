From Iceland — Arnhildur Pálmadóttir Receives Nordic Council Environment Prize

Photo by Screenshot / RÚV

Architect Arnhildur Pálmadóttir received the Nordic Council Environment Prize. The winners were announced in a ceremony broadcast across all Nordic countries on October 22, RÚV reports.

Arnhildur, founder of s.ap architects and currently working with Danish architectural firm Lendager in Iceland, was recognised for her innovative approach to sustainable building design and circular economy principles in construction.

“I want to thank my supporters who are my family, my husband, parents and grandmother who is always fun to chat with. I also want to thank my children who are absolute geniuses,” Arnhildur said in her acceptance speech.

The jury praised Arnhildur’s “pioneering thinking and interdisciplinary approach that promotes changes in urban planning, architecture, and construction.” They particularly noted her emphasis on the reuse of building materials and sustainability in her projects.

This recognition follows Arnhildur’s achievement last year when she became the first recipient of the pioneer in construction award at the Housing Forum.

The ceremony, hosted by Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson, also saw awards presented in four other categories:

Literature : Niels Fredrik Dahl (Fars rygg)

: Niels Fredrik Dahl (Fars rygg) Film : Dag Johan Haugerud (Sex)

: Dag Johan Haugerud (Sex) Music : Rune Glerup (Om lys og lethed)

: Rune Glerup (Om lys og lethed) Children’s and Young People’s Literature: Jakob Martin Strid (Den Fantastiske bus)

Iceland had a strong presence among the nominees this year, with eleven individuals shortlisted across various categories:

Literature

Anna María Bogadóttir

Kristín Eiríksdóttir

Hildur Knútsdóttir

Tómas Zoega and Sólrún Ylfa Ingimarsdóttir

Music

Laufey

Hugi Guðmundsson

Film

Baltasar Kormákur

Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson

Agnes Johansen

Arnhildur Pálmadóttir was the sole Icelandic winner among this year’s recipients.

The prizes are each worth DKK 300.000 (approx. EUR 40.000) and are awarded in conjunction with the Nordic Council’s annual Session. In 2023, Eldgos by Rán Flygenring won the Children’s and Young People’s Literature Nordic Council Prize.