From Iceland — Butterfly Species Named After Björk

Butterfly Species Named After Björk

Published October 24, 2024

A butterfly species has been named after Björk Guðmundsdóttir, as Pterourus bjorkae, reports RÚV. The species is primarily found in the deciduous forests of the eastern part of North America.

Pterourus bjorkae belongs to the swallowtail family and is a subspecies of the tiger swallowtail, or New England tiger swallowtail. Bjorkae is the largest subspecies, averaging about 8.5 centimetres in wingspan.

Bjorkae is a beautiful yellow colour with dark patterns and orange spots. The caterpillar of the butterfly resembles a small snake to appear more dangerous and scare off predators. Butterflies of this species are often found in flower gardens and are considered exceptionally beautiful.

Entomologist Harry Pavulaan announced the naming in a scientific article in the University of Nebraska journal.

“The name of the butterfly honours the Icelandic singer, songwriter, author, producer, music and fashion mogul, DJ, environmentalist, and personal influencer, Björk Guðmundsdóttir,” says Harry.

