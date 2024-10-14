From Iceland — Comet Visible In Iceland's Sky

Comet Visible In Iceland’s Sky

Published October 14, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Iceland At Night

On October 13, weather conditions in West Iceland presented good visibility to spot the comet Tuschinshan-ATLAS. The comet was at its lowest point last Saturday, RÚV reports.

Discovered by China’s Purple Mountain Observatory (Tuschinshan) in January 2023, it was later confirmed and confirmed to be a comet by the ATLAS telescope in South Africa, hence its name.

According to the astronomy website Iceland At Night, the comet is best seen looking west in the evenings between October 12-15 — climbing higher into the sky as the month progresses.

Like most comets, it was formed in the Oort cloud, approximately one lightyear away from Earth.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
President Halla Tómasdóttir Assesses Parliament Dissolution

President Halla Tómasdóttir Assesses Parliament Dissolution

by

News
Coalition Collapses, Prime Minister Calls For Election In November

Coalition Collapses, Prime Minister Calls For Election In November

by

News
Arctic Adventures Buys Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

Arctic Adventures Buys Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

by

News
Anonymous Incident Reporting Is Considered In The Tourism Industry

Anonymous Incident Reporting Is Considered In The Tourism Industry

by

News
Grapevine Events: State Of The Art, Pan Arctic Vision, TORG Art Fair & More

Grapevine Events: State Of The Art, Pan Arctic Vision, TORG Art Fair & More

by

News
Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

by

Show Me More!