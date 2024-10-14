From Iceland — President Halla Tómasdóttir Assesses Parliament Dissolution

President Halla Tómasdóttir Assesses Parliament Dissolution

Published October 14, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson met with President Halla Tómasdóttir this morning to request the dissolution of parliament. Bjarni announced his decision to end the current coalition government in a press conference on Sunday, setting the next election date on November 30 — pending the president’s approval.

In a press announcement on October 14, Halla says she is currently assessing the prime minister’s request. In the announcement, Halla stated that she has discussed the situation with every government party leader. She is set to meet all leaders of the opposition today.

Following the meetings, the president will evaluate Bjarni’s request and announce a decision later in the week.

If the president should confirm the dissolution, an election must be held within 45 days of the decision, according to the constitution.

The coalition government will continues in its role until elections are held.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Coalition Collapses, Prime Minister Calls For Election In November

Coalition Collapses, Prime Minister Calls For Election In November

by

News
Arctic Adventures Buys Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

Arctic Adventures Buys Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

by

News
Anonymous Incident Reporting Is Considered In The Tourism Industry

Anonymous Incident Reporting Is Considered In The Tourism Industry

by

News
Grapevine Events: State Of The Art, Pan Arctic Vision, TORG Art Fair & More

Grapevine Events: State Of The Art, Pan Arctic Vision, TORG Art Fair & More

by

News
Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

Breast Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

by

News
Tourist Found Dead Near Stuðlagil

Tourist Found Dead Near Stuðlagil

by

Show Me More!