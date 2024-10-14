From Iceland — President Halla Tómasdóttir Assesses Parliament Dissolution

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson met with President Halla Tómasdóttir this morning to request the dissolution of parliament. Bjarni announced his decision to end the current coalition government in a press conference on Sunday, setting the next election date on November 30 — pending the president’s approval.

In a press announcement on October 14, Halla says she is currently assessing the prime minister’s request. In the announcement, Halla stated that she has discussed the situation with every government party leader. She is set to meet all leaders of the opposition today.

Following the meetings, the president will evaluate Bjarni’s request and announce a decision later in the week.

If the president should confirm the dissolution, an election must be held within 45 days of the decision, according to the constitution.

The coalition government will continues in its role until elections are held.