From Iceland — Coalition Collapses, Prime Minister Calls For Election In November

Published October 13, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Ari Páll Karlsson/RÚV

On October 13, Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson held a press conference to announce the end of the governing coalition, reports RÚV. Elections are set for November 30, pending the President of Iceland’s approval of Bjarni’s request to dissolve parliament.

Bjarni had informed the leaders of the other governing parties, Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson of the Progressive Party and Svandís Svavarsdóttir of the Left-Green Movement, of this decision. He says the coalition parties no longer share the vision needed to provide clear direction for the country, particularly on economic leadership. He cited immigration and energy policy as key issues the Independence Party could not resolve with the other governing parties.

Bjarni emphasised that he’s not in this position to collect political trophies.

“Of course, it’s disappointing when you see projects we’ve committed to hit a dead end, or when circumstances change and we can’t come up with the right solutions together. That’s certainly disappointing,” he said.

Bjarni anticipates that the parties will collaborate until the end of November when elections might be scheduled. If they are unable to do so, he would step down as Prime Minister, allowing an interim government to take charge.

Bjarni will remain the leader of the Independence Party and will run again for office.

Bjarni will meet the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, tomorrow to discuss his request to dissolve the parliament.

