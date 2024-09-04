From Iceland — Music Festival For Youth Cancelled Following Police Instructions

Music Festival For Youth Cancelled Following Police Instructions

Published September 4, 2024

Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Stíflan, a music festival for young people, has been cancelled by its hosts as per police instructions. According to Vísir, the festival was called off due to the proliferation of weapons among children. One person was killed and two critically injured following a knife attack by a teenager on Culture Night. Several additional incidents of youth violence have been reported at social gatherings since then.

Stíflan was scheduled for Saturday, September 7 and is an annual music festival hosted by Tónhylur, a non-profit music cluster for young people. The festival aims to encourage cultural activity in Reykjavík’s suburbs as well as platforming young artists.

Among the artists performing were Aron Can, Birnir, Mammaðín, Kusk and Óviti.

