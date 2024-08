The regulation mandates that gender-neutral toilets must be provided wherever separate women’s and men’s toilets are available.

“For those of us who haven’t experienced it personally, this might seem minor, but it’s crucial for people to know whether they can access a toilet at work or school. It really matters,” says Andrés Ingi Jónsson, highlighting the importance of this change.

Alex Diljar Birkisbur Hellsing, Vice President of Trans Iceland, welcomed the news, stating, “This is a major step that should have minimal impact on general toilet users. Now you just need to know what type of facility is available, whether a urinal or not. For me personally, it’s great not to worry about whether I can find a toilet when I’m out.”

Alex also mentioned that the organisation has been in extensive discussions with the Ministry and is now looking forward to addressing regulations concerning business operations.

“There are other laws that need revisiting, but I’m excited to move the conversation about what it means to be trans beyond just toilets,” said Alex.