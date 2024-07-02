From Iceland — Fewer Icelandic Teenagers Watch Porn

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Results of a survey conducted by the University of Iceland’s Educational Science Institution for the Media Commission indicate decreased porn consumption among Icelandic teenagers. Published under the larger analytic report dubbed “Children and Internet Media” on July 2, one chapter focuses on pornographic consumption.

The findings indicate that 34% of boys and 10% of girls in grades 8-10 had seen pornographic content. In 2021, the proportion was 61% among boys and 27% among girls.

The survey, first conducted in 2021, includes responses from a total number of 6489 students. 4562 of those were in primary school grades 4 through 10 and 1927 in secondary school.