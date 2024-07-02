From Iceland — Ground Uplift Recorded At Svartsengi — Once Again

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine

Four days after the latest Reykjanes eruption officially ended, the Icelandic Met Office announced a rapid ground uplift at Svartsengi. The news signals the increased likeliness of another eruption happening in the area in the coming weeks.

The most recent eruption was the eighth occurring on the Reykjanes peninsula in recent years, officially ending on June 28. Met Office geophysicist Benedikt Ófeigsson said in an interview with RÚV that another eruption is imminent, given that the uplift doesn’t slow down.

Follow the Grapevine’s ongoing volcano coverage.