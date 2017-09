News Hundreds Protest Impending Deportations Of Two Families – VIDEOS by Paul Fontaine 7:17 pm Hundreds of Icelanders, including some members of parliament, turned out today to protest the impending deportations of two asylum seeker

News Comic By Elín Elísabet by Elín Elísabet 12:29 pm Elín Elísabet is an illustrator with an abnormal interest in the mundane. You’ll find her around the streets of Reykjavík,

News Time Capsule: The National Theatre Of Iceland by Jenna Mohammed 1:50 pm The National Theatre of Iceland is one of Reykjavík’s finest and most long-lived art institutions. It’s hard to miss: the

News Ordered To Remove Candy From Esja by Valur Grettisson 1:42 pm The Icelandic candy factory Nói Síríus was ordered to remove an illegal box of cereal bars that they placed close