News
Life In Pictures: An Opportunity To Play

Life In Pictures: An Opportunity To Play

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published July 18, 2017

Anna Kristín is a firm believer in the pin-up aesthetic, turning its association with objectification on its head. “It’s an opportunity to play and also to celebrate being a woman,” she says. “It reclaims femininity in an empowering way. There isn’t an age limit. To be quirky feels good. Pin-ups today really are a wonderful way to pay tribute to the women of the past, and to embrace our personal beauty. It embraces a wide range of body types. Strength is encouraged.” The four women shown here work together at the boutique Kjólar & Konfekt, on Laugavegur 92, where “you can find many pin-up clothing brands, along with many other adventurous things. We also make our own dresses in the store as well.” Grapevine joined the quartet for a picnic in Breiðhólt, where a good time was had by all, as can be seen.

No picnic is complete without an electric goose.
No picnic is complete without an electric goose.
_MG_7281
_MG_6642
First, a quick couple of snaps to mark the occasion.
First, a quick couple of snaps to mark the occasion.
All the flowers are in bloom on this gorgeous summer day.
All the flowers are in bloom on this gorgeous summer day.
A flower, yesterday.
A flower, yesterday.
_MG_7166
_MG_7154
_MG_6703
It's true: they also have Chinese jumprope in Iceland (although they call it teygjutvist.)
It’s true: they also have Chinese jumprope in Iceland (although they call it teygjutvist.)
It's always important to colour coordinate your cupcakes and your outfit.
It’s always important to colour coordinate your cupcakes and your outfit.
_MG_6872
_MG_7028
_MG_7230
_MG_7214
_MG_6939
Try and name a better duo than cupcakes and soap bubbles (spoilers: you can't).
Try and name a better duo than cupcakes and soap bubbles (spoilers: you can’t).
_MG_6825
_MG_6842
_MG_7053
_MG_7013
_MG_6948
_MG_6967
_MG_6982
_MG_7070
_MG_7215
_MG_7220
The quartet attempt to distract a decidedly flummoxed cat from the attention of the photographer.
The quartet attempt to distract a decidedly flummoxed cat from the attention of the photographer.
The four put all other picnics to shame, and we bid them farewell as they tuck into cake and coffee. See you next time!
The four put all other picnics to shame, and we bid them farewell as they tuck into cake and coffee. See you next time!

Photo: Varvara Lozenko
Stylist: Vigdís Rán Einarsdóttir
Models: Lovísa Tómasdóttir, Anna Kristín Magnúsdóttir, Ásdís Gunnarsdóttir and Jóhanna Sif Þórðardóttir

Latest

News
Pictures Show Ponzinibbio Poking Gunnar Nelson In The Eye

Pictures Show Ponzinibbio Poking Gunnar Nelson In The Eye

by

Last night, Icelandic bad ass, hard as nails, dances with wolves MMA fighter Gunnar Nelson got knocked out by the

News
Birna Brjánsdóttir Murder Case Hearings Delayed

Birna Brjánsdóttir Murder Case Hearings Delayed

by

Main hearings in the case agains Thomas Möller Olsen, the man suspected of killing 20-year old Birna Brjánsdóttir last January,

News
Uppreist Æru: Clearing The Reputation You Ruined Yourself

Uppreist Æru: Clearing The Reputation You Ruined Yourself

by

Many non-Americans (and a lot of Americans, too) are flummoxed by the US policy whereby convicted felons in some states

News
Raw Sewage Pours Into Reykjavík Harbour, Shitstorm Ensues

Raw Sewage Pours Into Reykjavík Harbour, Shitstorm Ensues

by

Last week, passersby discovered that raw sewage was pouring into Faxaskjól, in Reykjavík harbour, at a rate of about 750

News
Kurdish Family To Be Detained And Deported – VIDEO

Kurdish Family To Be Detained And Deported – VIDEO

by

A family from Kurdistan Iraq who came to Iceland about a year ago are set to be detained on Monday,

News
The Hip-Hop Industry Needs To Check Themselves Before They Wreck Themselves

The Hip-Hop Industry Needs To Check Themselves Before They Wreck Themselves

by

The last issue of the Reykjavík Grapevine was met with some harsh criticism. People on social media raised some good

Show Me More!