Life In Pictures: An Opportunity To Play

Anna Kristín is a firm believer in the pin-up aesthetic, turning its association with objectification on its head. “It’s an opportunity to play and also to celebrate being a woman,” she says. “It reclaims femininity in an empowering way. There isn’t an age limit. To be quirky feels good. Pin-ups today really are a wonderful way to pay tribute to the women of the past, and to embrace our personal beauty. It embraces a wide range of body types. Strength is encouraged.” The four women shown here work together at the boutique Kjólar & Konfekt, on Laugavegur 92, where “you can find many pin-up clothing brands, along with many other adventurous things. We also make our own dresses in the store as well.” Grapevine joined the quartet for a picnic in Breiðhólt, where a good time was had by all, as can be seen.

No picnic is complete without an electric goose. First, a quick couple of snaps to mark the occasion. All the flowers are in bloom on this gorgeous summer day. A flower, yesterday. It’s true: they also have Chinese jumprope in Iceland (although they call it teygjutvist.) It’s always important to colour coordinate your cupcakes and your outfit. Try and name a better duo than cupcakes and soap bubbles (spoilers: you can’t). The quartet attempt to distract a decidedly flummoxed cat from the attention of the photographer. The four put all other picnics to shame, and we bid them farewell as they tuck into cake and coffee. See you next time!