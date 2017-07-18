Life In Pictures: An Opportunity To Play

Published July 18, 2017
Anna Kristín is a firm believer in the pin-up aesthetic, turning its association with objectification on its head. “It’s an opportunity to play and also to celebrate being a woman,” she says. “It reclaims femininity in an empowering way. There isn’t an age limit. To be quirky feels good. Pin-ups today really are a wonderful way to pay tribute to the women of the past, and to embrace our personal beauty. It embraces a wide range of body types. Strength is encouraged.” The four women shown here work together at the boutique Kjólar & Konfekt, on Laugavegur 92, where “you can find many pin-up clothing brands, along with many other adventurous things. We also make our own dresses in the store as well.” Grapevine joined the quartet for a picnic in Breiðhólt, where a good time was had by all, as can be seen.
Photo: Varvara Lozenko
Stylist: Vigdís Rán Einarsdóttir
Models: Lovísa Tómasdóttir, Anna Kristín Magnúsdóttir, Ásdís Gunnarsdóttir and Jóhanna Sif Þórðardóttir