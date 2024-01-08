From Iceland — It's Almost Time For The 2024 Grapevine Music Awards!

Take a look at this year’s nominees
After an excellent year in music, it’s time for us at the Grapevine to select the best of the best. What artist conquered 2023? Who released the best album? What about music videos, are they still a thing? All those questions — and more — will be answered at the 2024 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.
A year of recuperation
The passing year in music was marked by a number of ‘90s band comebacks, a resurging grassroots scene, spectacular female solo artists and a general air of things patching up post-pandemic. Notable events included the 2023 edition of Iceland Airwaves, grassroots platform Upprásin, along with a host of other fantastic concerts, shows and festivals.
On February 1, the Reykjavík Grapevine invites you to celebrate the crème de la crème of Icelandic music in 2023. The event will happen at Mengi, with doors opening at 20:00. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, as well as in our next issue, which hits the streets February 2.
After a rigorous selection process, rivalled only by the Nobel Prize, a panel of highly knowledgeable music experts came together to draft a list of nominees.
The panel of judges include University of Iceland professor Arnar Eggert Thoroddsen, Iceland Music marketing and PR manager Hrefna Helgadóttir, Kraumur Music Awards panellist and DJ Rósa Birgitta Ísfeld, RÚV radio host Snæbjörn Jack, and the Grapevine’s music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason.
The Nominees
Without further ado, the following is a list of nominees for the 2024 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.
Artist Of The Year
Daniil
Daði Freyr
Kári Egilsson
Laufey
Album Of The Year
Elín Hall — Heyrist í mér?
Eva808 — Öðruvísi
Laufey — Bewitched
Neonme — Premiere
Song Of The Year
Björk — “Oral”
Elín Hall — “Bankastræti”
Lúpína — “Ástarbréf”
Spacestation — “Hvítt Vín”
Music Video Of The Year
Ice Guys — Krumla
Laufey — From the start
Lúpína — Yfir Skýin
MSEA — Mouth of the face of the sea
Best Live Act
Celebs
Gugusar
KUSK
Xiupill
You Should Have Heard This
Katrín Lea — Mama Do You Hear The Music?
Kári Kresfelder — Words
MSEA — Our Daily Apocalypse Walk
Smjörvi — svo heilagt!!
Ones To Watch
Apex Anima
Róshildur
Sunna Margrét
Torfi
Shout Out
Drengurinn Fengurinn
Pan Thorarensen
Upprásin
Who will come out on top in each category? Come to Mengi Feb. 1 to find out live, or pick up the next issue of The Reykjavík Grapevine.
