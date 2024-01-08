From Iceland — It's Almost Time For The 2024 Grapevine Music Awards!

Photo by Art Bicnick

Take a look at this year’s nominees

After an excellent year in music, it’s time for us at the Grapevine to select the best of the best. What artist conquered 2023? Who released the best album? What about music videos, are they still a thing? All those questions — and more — will be answered at the 2024 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.

After a rigorous selection process, rivalled only by the Nobel Prize, a panel of highly knowledgeable music experts came together to draft a list of nominees.

A year of recuperation

The passing year in music was marked by a number of ‘90s band comebacks, a resurging grassroots scene, spectacular female solo artists and a general air of things patching up post-pandemic. Notable events included the 2023 edition of Iceland Airwaves, grassroots platform Upprásin, along with a host of other fantastic concerts, shows and festivals.

On February 1, the Reykjavík Grapevine invites you to celebrate the crème de la crème of Icelandic music in 2023. The event will happen at Mengi, with doors opening at 20:00. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, as well as in our next issue, which hits the streets February 2.

The panel of judges include University of Iceland professor Arnar Eggert Thoroddsen, Iceland Music marketing and PR manager Hrefna Helgadóttir, Kraumur Music Awards panellist and DJ Rósa Birgitta Ísfeld, RÚV radio host Snæbjörn Jack, and the Grapevine’s music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason.

The Nominees

Without further ado, the following is a list of nominees for the 2024 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.

Artist Of The Year

Daniil

Daði Freyr

Kári Egilsson

Laufey

Album Of The Year

Elín Hall — Heyrist í mér?

Eva808 — Öðruvísi

Laufey — Bewitched

Neonme — Premiere

Song Of The Year

Björk — “Oral”

Elín Hall — “Bankastræti”

Lúpína — “Ástarbréf”

Spacestation — “Hvítt Vín”

Music Video Of The Year

Ice Guys — Krumla

Laufey — From the start

Lúpína — Yfir Skýin

MSEA — Mouth of the face of the sea

Best Live Act

Celebs

Gugusar

KUSK

Xiupill

You Should Have Heard This

Katrín Lea — Mama Do You Hear The Music?

Kári Kresfelder — Words

MSEA — Our Daily Apocalypse Walk

Smjörvi — svo heilagt!!

Ones To Watch

Apex Anima

Róshildur

Sunna Margrét

Torfi

Shout Out

Drengurinn Fengurinn

Pan Thorarensen

Upprásin

Who will come out on top in each category? Come to Mengi Feb. 1 to find out live, or pick up the next issue of The Reykjavík Grapevine.