From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Svört Jól, Egill Sæbjörnsson, Benni Hemm Hemm & More

Well, well, well, only a few more days to go. Our sincerest apologies for not supplying you with your weekly fix of Icelandic music last week – the Grapevine office took an early weekend. One would think that, in the week before the holidays, Christmas-themed music would exclusively be released. Two days before Christmas, we’ve got you covered with metal-themed holiday music, murky electronica, AI-inspired compositions, and much, much more.

Svört Jól – Svört Jól

Released December 4

For those of you who are getting tired of traditional Christmas music, here’s something for you. Thrash metal gang Svört Jól seem to have founded the band exclusively for the premise of releasing metal-themed holiday songs. It’s not something you’d put on in the presence of your extended family while carving the holiday roast (who knows?) – but it serves as an excellent catharsis after enduring the rambling of your racist uncle. JB