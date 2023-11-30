From Iceland — Video Premiere: Watch "Inside Weather" By Jelena Ćirić

Published November 30, 2023

Juliette Rowland

Singer/songwriter Jelena Ćirić recently released her sophomore EP Shelters Two. On November 30, Jelena releases the music video to her track “Inside Weather”. You can watch it right here.

 

The second single off Shelters Two, Jelena wrote “Inside Weather” during her first winter in Iceland. “Winters in Iceland are very dark and stormy, and being a newcomer made that feel especially lonely. I felt like the weather outside reflected how I was feeling on the inside,” says Jelena.

Directed by Martyna Daniel, the concept is based on the main character’s isolation while experiencing the full spectrum of weather patterns.

My favourite part of the video is the scene where it’s snowing on me and then you see I’m just watching a tornado on TV. I think that moment encapsulates the mood of the song really well, with a touch of humour,” notes Jelena. 

Shelters Two was out October 26. Channeling artists such as Joni Mitchell and Laura Marling, Jelena explores human connection within mellow and contemplative acoustic instrumentation.

