From Iceland — 66 Degrees Of Sound: Post-Airwaves Sillies with Jae Tyler, GusGus, Benni Hemm Hemm & More

Last week we published a brand new issue and forged our way through Iceland Airwaves and we are finally starting to recover from both. In between there, we’ve gone in the studio to record a brand new episode of 66 Degrees of Sound where the sillies really left our systems.

66 Degrees of Sound by The Reykjavík Grapevine is a monthly podcast about brand new Icelandic music, where Grapevine journalists Rex Beckett and Jóhannes Bjarkason (aka Jói) discuss the latest Icelandic music releases and upcoming events.

On this month’s episode, hosts Rex and Jói recap their individual and shared Airwaves experiences, highlight some tracks that fell into the void, explore an internet radio journey, and get ready to party with absolute legends GusGus and Kaffibarinn.

Episode tracklist:

Jae Tyler – Marijuana (r. Oct. 26)

Sin Fang & Lala Lala – The Dark (r. Oct. 20)

GusGus – Unfinished Symphony (r. Nov. 3)

Benni Hemm Hemm – 24 Hours at the End of the World (looping radio station, launched Oct. 21)

Sucks to be you, Nigel! – Splitta G-inu (out Nov. 10)

For all the new tracks we’ve loved but couldn’t fit on the show, check out our official Spotify playlist.

Events:

GusGus at Harpa — November 17 & 18, Harpa – Eldborg, 19:30 & 22:00 each night, 6.990 – 14.990 ISK

Kaffibarinn’s 30th Birthday Weekend — November 24 & 25, Kaffibarinn, Free

You can find more events on our site events.grapevine.is. You can also upload yours for free.

