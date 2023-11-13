From Iceland — 66 Degrees Of Sound: Post-Airwaves Sillies with Jae Tyler, GusGus, Benni Hemm Hemm & More

66 Degrees Of Sound: Post-Airwaves Sillies with Jae Tyler, GusGus, Benni Hemm Hemm & More

Published November 13, 2023

66 Degrees Of Sound: Post-Airwaves Sillies with Jae Tyler, GusGus, Benni Hemm Hemm & More
Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Last week we published a brand new issue and forged our way through Iceland Airwaves and we are finally starting to recover from both. In between there, we’ve gone in the studio to record a brand new episode of 66 Degrees of Sound where the sillies really left our systems.

66 Degrees of Sound by The Reykjavík Grapevine is a monthly podcast about brand new Icelandic music, where Grapevine journalists Rex Beckett and Jóhannes Bjarkason (aka Jói) discuss the latest Icelandic music releases and upcoming events.

On this month’s episode, hosts Rex and Jói recap their individual and shared Airwaves experiences, highlight some tracks that fell into the void, explore an internet radio journey, and get ready to party with absolute legends GusGus and Kaffibarinn.

Listen to the episode now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and hit that follow button to keep up with the show!

Episode tracklist:

Jae TylerMarijuana (r. Oct. 26) 
Sin Fang & Lala LalaThe Dark (r. Oct. 20)
GusGusUnfinished Symphony (r. Nov. 3)
Benni Hemm Hemm24 Hours at the End of the World (looping radio station, launched Oct. 21)
Sucks to be you, Nigel!Splitta G-inu (out Nov. 10)

For all the new tracks we’ve loved but couldn’t fit on the show, check out our official Spotify playlist.

Events:

GusGus at Harpa — November 17 & 18, Harpa – Eldborg, 19:30 & 22:00 each night, 6.990 – 14.990 ISK
Kaffibarinn’s 30th Birthday Weekend — November 24 & 25, Kaffibarinn, Free
You can find more events on our site events.grapevine.is. You can also upload yours for free.

This show is produced by The Reykjavík Grapevine and hosted and edited by Jóhannes Bjarkason and Rex Beckett.

