From Iceland — 66 Degrees Of Sound: Returning From Hiatus

We’re back from hiatus! After a few weeks of retooling and behind-the-scenes makeover montages, your pals Rex and Jói are back with a lemon-fresh new episode of 66 Degrees of Sound.

66 Degrees of Sound is your one-stop shop for brand-new Icelandic music, where Grapevine journalists Rex Beckett and Jóhannes Bjarkason (aka Jói) discuss the latest Icelandic music releases and upcoming events.

The show will now exist in podcast form only and mainly focus on new music, with discussions, artist interviews, and track listens. We will keep including one or two notable events per episode, but may not be relevant if you get hooked and go listen to back episodes.

On our first episode back, we oil our rusty podcasting hinges talking about the gorgeous new album by Laufey, a delightful surprise from newcomers Hreyfing, the mesmerizing and wonderous latest release from Ingibjörg Turchi, and friend of the show MSEA’s brand new baby. We also highlight the upcoming Anna Þorvaldsdóttir double-bill, with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra performing her works on October 5th & 6th.

Episode tracklist:

Laufey — California And Me (Bewitched, r. September 8)

Hreyfing — See You Later (Alligator) (Hreyfing Presents: Greatest Hits, r. September 8)

Ingibjörg Turchi — Epta (Stropha, r. September 1)

MSEA — It’s got a little ring to it (Our Daily Apocalypse Walk, r. September 15)

The Iceland Symphony Orchestra performs the works of Anna Þorvaldsdóttir over a two night programme:

October 5th at Harpa performing AION along with cello soloist Kian Soltani performing the additional works of Elgar.

October 6th at Hallgrímskirkja performing ARCHORA with the accompaniment of the Klais organ.

You can find that and more events on our site events.grapevine.is. You can also upload yours for free.

66 Degrees of Sound is produced by The Reykjavík Grapevine and hosted and edited by Jóhannes Bjarkason and Rex Beckett.