From Iceland — Filthy Interview: Let’s Goo 

See you in another 20 years, Graveslime

In our previous Filthy Interview, punk band Dauðyflin expressed their excitement for the glorious comeback of stoner rockers Graveslime, who have performed at two festivals this year: MBS in Akureyri and Norðanpaunk in Laugarbakki. In this issue, we put the slime back on the grave with Aðalsteinn Möller, or Alli, the bassist and vocalist of Graveslime.

The story of Graveslime began with the friendship of Alli and Kolbeinn Hugi Höskuldsson, or Kolli, when they were just 15-years old. They formed a punk band named Þrír Hressir, but quickly grew tired of the punk sound. So, sludgy heavy metal Guns N’ Roses cover band Thundergun was born.

“A lot of people contacted me throughout the years, saying they were fans. It ignited something in me. Maybe there was the need for Graveslime to finally get back in the scene”

The stars truly aligned when, 20 years ago, Alli, Kolli and drummer Ólafur Steinsson found themselves at Mjölnishöll, a windowless bunker of a rehearsal space that echoed the trio’s excitement about landing on the perfect band name: Graveslime. The band recorded an album, only to call it quits before its release. “Labels were contacting us, then shit happened and the world kind of collapsed,” Alli recalls, referring to an incident that resulted in one member’s temporary hearing loss.

Joining the GS Dolphin Club

Fast forward to today and Graveslime is making its grand comeback, thanks in part to renewed interest catalysed by the surfacing of old concert footage online. “A lot of people contacted me throughout the years, saying they were fans,” says Alli. “It ignited something in me. Maybe there was the need for Graveslime to finally get back in the scene.”

The band’s iconic album, Roughness And Toughness, had been released on CD in only 500 homemade copies but went viral after its recent addition to Spotify. The incredible support online led to a successful crowdfunding campaign, enabling Graveslime to re-release the album on vinyl in celebration of its 20th anniversary, along with t-shirts and a custom hot sauce called Dolphin Vomit (with extra crunchy bits). The response from fans was incredible, surpassing their expectations and their fundraising goal by 30%.

Graveslime music is known for its distorted, deep and sludgy sound. The unconventional drums on the album add an experimental touch, making it a challenge for new drummer Birkir Fjalar Viðarsson to replicate. “Óli was not a drummer, so he started to play guitar on the drums,” Alli laughs. Roughness And Toughness, recorded in an analogue studio called Veðurstofan with music producer Tim Green, captures the essence of their chaotic but melodic sound. “We all met again for the first time in more than 15 years a few weeks ago. It was fantastic, it brought up a lot of memories. Some nostalgia, some grief,” Alli says with a bitter smile.

Having thoroughly destroyed the stages of the Mannfólkið breytist í slím and Norðanpaunk festivals, Graveslime will unleash Roughness And Toughness on the world – 20 years overdue – on August 31 at KEX Hostel.

Follow Graveslime’s renaissance on Instagram at @graveslime__