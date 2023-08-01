From Iceland — Slóra Premiere Visual Single 4

Photo by Provided by Slóra

Having premiered their visual single on July 30 in Bíó Paradís, Slóra announce the digital premiere of their latest release happening right here at the Reykjavík Grapevine.

Slóra is the project of musicians Sara Flindt and Svanhildur Lóa. Based on the idea of “taking play seriously,” Slóra was borne out of the duo’s jam sessions. Over time, the pair decided to put as much effort into their sessions as they would into a studio recording.

What follows is a 19-minute visual track based entirely on improvisation — the weaving of the two artists’ ideas and methods into a fully formed music piece.

Slóra invite you to think back on your time as a child, where time and play weren’t structured but carelessly morphed into moments on your own terms.

Sara Flindt released her second EP, It’s always nice to be wanted, in May 2023. She previously wrote and performed music under her moniker Zaar. Sara received a nomination for album of the year at the Icelandic Music Awards for her split album with artists Salóme Katrín and RAKEL, While We Wait.

Svanhildur Lóa has played with the Youth Ensemble of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, as well as fellow artists Salóme Katrín, Halldór Eldjárn, and Moses Hightower to name a few. She graduated from the MÍT School of Music in 2017.

The video was recorded and produced by Vikram Pradhan. The audio was recorded by Albert Finnbogason alongside the mixing engineer Halldór Eldjárn in Sundlaugin. Mastering was done by sound engineer Sarah Register.