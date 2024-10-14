From Iceland — Word On The Street: Seeking New Autumn Traditions

Photo by Joana Fontinha / The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Grapevine took to the streets in search of new autumn traditions to adopt

The red and orange leaves, and dewy morning air are showing us that autumn is upon us, so the Grapevine took to the streets to ask people what they enjoy most about the season. Perhaps because autumn can be a blink-and-you-missed-it affair in these parts, not a single -son or -dóttir was in a sharing mood. Here’s what the non-natives had to say:

Maria, 25, and Ramsey, 25

USA

Maria: Soup! Do you guys have any soup recommendations around here?

Ramsey: Probably visiting a pumpkin patch.

[Editor: If anyone knows of a pumpkin patch nearby, let us know.]

Hanna, 24

Poland, living in Iceland

I am one of the few haters of Pumpkin Spice Latte. I don’t like the American fucking trend for drinking Pumpkin Spice Latte, I don’t understand what brought pumpkin to a drink. But, because we are in Iceland and I’m Polish, there’s not really autumn here. My favourite drink for the autumn would be the Winter tea, which I make, we have it also here! It’s basically earl grey with rosemary and oranges, because in Poland oranges, when I was growing up they started appearing in late autumn, you know with communism in the late 2000s there was not a lot of produce, so like oranges and the other citruses except lemons. I’m also a huge fan of lopapeysa, I just got mine for my ‘two years in Iceland,’ it was two years for me on the 10th of September. So I got lopapeysa, and it’s brown, beige, and red, so it fits the vibe.

Benoit, 41

France

I am from France and I live in the French Alps, so my autumn tradition is I go with the kids to find mushrooms in the mountains. We love to cook as a family, we do some mountain biking, we love autumn. It’s very important in our place.